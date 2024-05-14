Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,950
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1896 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5375 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 25, 2003.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1896 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
