2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 53,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5083 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
