Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1895 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5083 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (12)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Holmasto (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (32)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • WAG (15)
  • Westfälische (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Holmasto - December 16, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date December 16, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Holmasto - May 27, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date May 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1895 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1895 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search