2 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 62,650
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (26)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Golden Lion (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (8)
- HIRSCH (13)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (119)
- Lanz München (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rhenumis (3)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (36)
- UBS (5)
- WAG (22)
- Westfälische (12)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 2 Mark 1891 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
