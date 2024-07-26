2 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1891 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32172 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 10,500. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (25) UNC (19) AU (73) XF (73) VF (149) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS62 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) VF25 (1) PF67 (1) PF64 (3) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (26)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Frühwald (1)

GINZA (1)

Golden Lion (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (22)

Heritage (8)

HIRSCH (13)

Höhn (8)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (119)

Lanz München (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (8)

Rhenumis (3)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (5)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (36)

UBS (5)

WAG (22)

Westfälische (12)