2 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5121 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 28,000. Bidding took place June 19, 2013.

