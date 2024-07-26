2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 43,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

