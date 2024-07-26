Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 202,108
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 43,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8566 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
