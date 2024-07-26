Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 202,108

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4026 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 43,500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
8566 $
Price in auction currency 8000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Kroha - June 25, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date June 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1876 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
