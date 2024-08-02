Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 75,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Spink - June 26, 2024
Seller Spink
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
