Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 75,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1898 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
