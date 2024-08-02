Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
- Mintage PROOF 230
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1896 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9449 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (8)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (5)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (49)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (3)
- Teutoburger (11)
- UBS (5)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
