10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (1) AU (25) XF (92) VF (108) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) PF64 (4) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (14)

Emporium Hamburg (26)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (20)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (4)

Künker (94)

Leu (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (10)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (7)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (4)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)