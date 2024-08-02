Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
- Mintage PROOF 450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
