Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000
  • Mintage PROOF 450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1893 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34184 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,925. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (14)
  • Emporium Hamburg (26)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (20)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (94)
  • Leu (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (7)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1194 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1893 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search