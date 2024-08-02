Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 54,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1890
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
