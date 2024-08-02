Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 54,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (173)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1890 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3282 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1890 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1890 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search