Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Frankfurter - November 4, 2022
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

