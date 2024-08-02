Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1888 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (6)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (62)
- Leu (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1888 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search