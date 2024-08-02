Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1878 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 132,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (18)
- Emporium Hamburg (16)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (4)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (59)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (4)
- SINCONA (6)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (18)
- UBS (12)
- WAG (19)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1878 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search