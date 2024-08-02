10 Mark 1878 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1878 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (30) XF (65) VF (116) F (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (18)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (12)

Heritage (4)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (6)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (59)

MDC Monaco (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (6)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (18)

UBS (12)

WAG (19)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)