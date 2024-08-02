Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 94,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
