Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 94,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (142)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place September 29, 2009.

Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
334 $
Price in auction currency 300 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - June 27, 2023
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1877 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

