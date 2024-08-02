10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (26) XF (91) VF (212) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (27)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (23)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (15)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (14)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (17)

Höhn (11)

Katz (1)

Künker (73)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (5)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (19)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (13)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (29)

UBS (10)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (27)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)