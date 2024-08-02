Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 513,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
