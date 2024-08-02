Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 513,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (333)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 547 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - March 24, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date March 24, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1876 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

