10 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 432,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (245)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
