10 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1873 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 467 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 7,200. Bidding took place October 18, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (14) AU (37) XF (53) VF (124) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (3)

