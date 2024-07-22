Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 326,800
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (425)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
