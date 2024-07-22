Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 326,800

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (425)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 7,250. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

