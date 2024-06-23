Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 457,794

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (8)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Roxbury’s - October 20, 2023
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Attica Auctions - June 24, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date June 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search