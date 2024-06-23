5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (6) AU (27) XF (49) VF (26) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) PF66 (6) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (5) NGC (9) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (2)

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (8)

COINSNET (3)

Denga1700 (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

GINZA (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (8)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (5)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (6)

Künker (3)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Roxbury’s (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (7)

WAG (3)

WCN (4)

Zöttl (3)