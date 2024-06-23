Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 457,794
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1342 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 5,250. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (4)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (8)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Roxbury’s (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (4)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition GENUINE PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roxbury’s
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
