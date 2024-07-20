Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 325,534

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 960,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Taisei - May 25, 2024
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

