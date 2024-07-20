Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 325,534
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 960,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 6800 RUB
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Taisei
Date May 25, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
