5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 318,640
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
