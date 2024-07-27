Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 318,640

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1249 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • CMA Auctions (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Bertolami - April 6, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Taisei - August 28, 2022
Seller Taisei
Date August 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction CMA Auctions - August 27, 2022
Seller CMA Auctions
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1904 J "Hamburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search