5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (21) AU (33) XF (44) VF (57) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (7) MS64 (4) MS63 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (4)

BAC (25)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (4)

Denga1700 (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (13)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (11)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Numimarket (1)

Numisa (5)

Numismática Leilões (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Soler y Llach (3)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (9)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)