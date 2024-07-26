Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 588,535

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

