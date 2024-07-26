Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 588,535
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30041 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,040. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- BAC (25)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (5)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (11)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisa (5)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search