Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 294,034

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30571 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Pars Coins - October 13, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Pars Coins - September 28, 2023
Seller Pars Coins
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - April 6, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - March 10, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

