5 Mark 1902 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 294,034
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30571 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
