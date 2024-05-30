Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 171,603

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6900 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1133 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

