5 Mark 1901 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 171,603
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2499 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 13, 2024.
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6900 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
