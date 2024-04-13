Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 172,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3326 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - September 11, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

