Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 172,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3326 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 660,000. Bidding took place January 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Zöttl
Date September 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
