5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

