5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
