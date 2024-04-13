Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4895 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
640 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - May 3, 2022
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date May 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

