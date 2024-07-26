Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 176,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
