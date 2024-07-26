5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (27) XF (21) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (6) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (3)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (2)

Höhn (5)

Katz (2)

Künker (8)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Sedwick (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (9)

WAG (4)

Wójcicki (1)