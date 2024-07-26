Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 176,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1341 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
293 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - September 20, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 19, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1898 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 24, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

