5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1896
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
