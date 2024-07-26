Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1896 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1896 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
