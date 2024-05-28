Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
