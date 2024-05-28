Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 449 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Via - May 28, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 22, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date October 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 20, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 9, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2016
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search