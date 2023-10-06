Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 82,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search