Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 82,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32517 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
5000 $
Price in auction currency 5000 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
274 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Frühwald - September 19, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1894 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search