5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (5) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)