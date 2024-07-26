Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
