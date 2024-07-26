Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6212 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
946 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - April 24, 2009
Seller Stack's
Date April 24, 2009
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

