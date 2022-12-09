Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 59,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
