Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 59,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 5, 2013
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 5, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 25, 2012
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

