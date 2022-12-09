5 Mark 1891 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1247 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (7) XF (2) VF (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)