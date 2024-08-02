5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (40) AU (77) XF (251) VF (170) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) AU58 (7) AU55 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (4) PF65 (1) DETAILS (3) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (34) PCGS (9)

