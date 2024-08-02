Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,820

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (547)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (29)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (21)
  • Eurseree (1)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (22)
  • Heritage (20)
  • Heritage Eur (5)
  • Hess Divo (5)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (17)
  • Jean ELSEN (7)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (168)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (14)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (17)
  • Sonntag (12)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (22)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (27)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
723 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Sima Srl - April 1, 2024
Seller Sima Srl
Date April 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search