Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,820
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (547)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30025 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 11,163. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
