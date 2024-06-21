5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (24) XF (37) VF (43) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) VF30 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Darabanth (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Grün (5)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (4)

Katz (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (19)

Lanz München (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Rhenumis (1)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (27)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (11)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (2)