Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1017 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
