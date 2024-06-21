Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1243 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
