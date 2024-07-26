Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 930,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
