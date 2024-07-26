Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 930,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30040 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

