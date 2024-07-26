Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 286,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
