Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 286,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 166 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 26, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Schulman - April 6, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1875 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

