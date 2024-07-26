Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 575,111

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (7)
  • Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (5)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (29)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Downies (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (15)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Möller (6)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (13)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search