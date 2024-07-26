Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 575,111
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1246 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (7)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (29)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Downies (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (24)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (15)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (10)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (6)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numedux (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Stack's (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (15)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search