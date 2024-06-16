Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 343,200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 26, 2023
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search