Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 343,200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (166)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- 2020 Auctions (1)
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (3)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (13)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (14)
- Künker (14)
- Leu (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Nihon (1)
- Numedux (3)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (8)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 CHF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search