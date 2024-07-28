Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 491,088

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aurea (3)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nomisma (5)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (8)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Matos, Esteves & Pacheco - May 26, 2023
Seller Matos, Esteves & Pacheco
Date May 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search