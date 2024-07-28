Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 491,088
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30045 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
