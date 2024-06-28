Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 922,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Artemide Aste (4)
  • Aste (2)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Inasta (2)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (16)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Numisfitz GmbH (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (11)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tempus (2)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • TimeLine Auctions (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Numisfitz GmbH - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisfitz GmbH
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 ICG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search