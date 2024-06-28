Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 922,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
