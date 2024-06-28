3 Mark 1911 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1490 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (69) AU (58) XF (58) VF (9) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (8) MS65 (6) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) CAMEO (5) PL (1) Service PCGS (13) ICG (1) NGC (19) ННР (1) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Artemide Aste (4)

Aste (2)

Auctiones (3)

Aurea (4)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (5)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Frühwald (4)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (6)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (4)

ibercoin (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Inasta (2)

Katz (16)

Künker (16)

Marciniak (4)

MUNZE (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (6)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numedux (4)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (13)

Numisfitz GmbH (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Pesek Auctions (3)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (4)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (2)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tempus (2)

Teutoburger (16)

TimeLine Auctions (3)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (2)

WAG (9)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (1)

Zöttl (2)