3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (8) AU (19) XF (43) VF (9) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (5) PF63 (3) CAMEO (5) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (10) ННР (1) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

Auctiones (2)

BAC (15)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coinhouse (2)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (11)

Kroha (1)

Künker (7)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Numis Poland (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numision (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Taisei (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (6)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)