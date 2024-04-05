Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 525,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (9)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • BAC (15)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Eretz Auctions (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (11)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Numision (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (6)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 455 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - May 10, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - May 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search