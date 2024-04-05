Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 525,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1403 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
