Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,388,892
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3701 RUB
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
