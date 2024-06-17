Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,388,892

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31508 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place August 5, 2020.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3701 RUB
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1909 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

