3 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (67) UNC (26) AU (21) XF (28) VF (11) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) XF40 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (6) PF65 (7) PF64 (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (3) PL (2) Service PCGS (16) NGC (10)

