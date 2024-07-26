Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 408,475
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (4)
- Aurea (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (7)
- Höhn (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (21)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (5)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (2)
- Via (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 130000 JPY
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search