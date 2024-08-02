Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 500 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1908 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search