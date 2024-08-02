Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1908 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
