Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,002,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1899 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (5)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (11)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (27)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (9)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (30)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (19)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 491 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - April 11, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Stack's - May 18, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1899 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1899 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1899 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search