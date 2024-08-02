Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 501,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1894
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
