20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (38) VF (45) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (1)

Aurea (1)

Bereska (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (2)

Heritage (3)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (5)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Künker (14)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (6)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (9)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)