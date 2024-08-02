Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 501,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2766 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
487 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
460 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1894 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

