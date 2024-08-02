20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (57) VF (58) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (3)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (7)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (9)

Holmasto (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Künker (14)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

London Coins (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (2)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (5)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

VL Nummus (2)

WAG (8)

Wójcicki (1)