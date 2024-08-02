Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 815,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1893
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Peege e.K.
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
