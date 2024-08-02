Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 815,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 198 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Peege e.K. (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (6)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (7)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (9)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (14)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - June 26, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
657 $
Price in auction currency 57500 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Auktionshaus Peege e.K. - April 26, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Peege e.K.
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1893 J "Hamburg" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1893 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1893 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search