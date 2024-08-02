Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1889
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (30)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
356 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 3, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 26, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" at auction Dorotheum - November 13, 2019
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1889 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

