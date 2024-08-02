Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1889 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1889
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1889 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3847 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1121 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 5
