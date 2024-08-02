Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 251,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1887
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4381 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 23,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 5
