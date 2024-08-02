20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4381 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 23,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (14) XF (37) VF (32) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2) ANACS (1)

