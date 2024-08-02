Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 251,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1887
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1887 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4381 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 23,000. Bidding took place May 6, 2022.

Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
442 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
432 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Taisei - August 28, 2022
Seller Taisei
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 11, 2022
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 11, 2022
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1887 J "Hamburg" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1887 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

