Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1881
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (17)
- Rapp (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30413 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1881 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
