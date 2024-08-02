20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1) XF (13) VF (11) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aurea (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Katz (2)

Künker (17)

Rapp (1)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)