Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1881
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1881 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1256 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 36,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (17)
  • Rapp (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
30413 $
Price in auction currency 28000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Aurea - June 4, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Rapp - November 25, 2014
Seller Rapp
Date November 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
Seller Künker
Date December 14, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1881 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1881 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

