Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1880
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - December 7, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1880 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

