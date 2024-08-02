20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (23) VF (36) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

Grün (8)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (1)

Künker (13)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (2)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

WAG (10)