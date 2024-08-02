Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1880 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1880
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1880 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1931 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1880 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
