Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 104,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1879
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1879 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,643. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1879 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
