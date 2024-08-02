Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 104,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1879
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1879 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1103 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,643. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Künker (32)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1290 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 1900 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1879 J "Hamburg" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 20 Mark 1879 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

