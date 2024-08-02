Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,008,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1878
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
