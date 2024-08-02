Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Frankfurter Münzhandlung Nachf. GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,008,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1878
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1878 "Hamburg" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3022 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
632 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - May 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1878 J "Hamburg" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1878 "Hamburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

